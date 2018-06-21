Louisiana boost for Wind Catcher
US state approves AEP's plans for 2GW wind project
Louisiana regulators have approved AEP's plans for the 2GW Wind Catcher project.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission gave the green light to the wind farm and dedicated power line that will supply clean power to AEP customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
Approval is based on AEP subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power Company, which will own 70% of the project, agreeing to cap construction costs, ensure Wind Catcher qualifies for 100% of the federal Production Tax Credits and delivers a minimum annual level of production.
AEP plans to acquire the 2GW wind farm and build a 563km transmission link to transport the power. Another of its subsidiaries Public Service Company of Oklahoma will own the remaining 30%.
AEP chairman, president and chief executive Nicholas Akins said: “After an extensive review, including the significant performance guarantees that were developed during the process, the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s decision recognises the benefits Wind Catcher will bring to Louisiana customers.”
The company is still seeking approval from regulators in Texas and Oklahoma, with the Arkansas Public Service Commission having approved the project in May.
Wind Catcher is being developed by Invenergy and GE, featuring 800 of the latter's 2.5MW turbines.
Image: GE