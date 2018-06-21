EDF sells US wind/PV stakes

EDF Renewables is selling 50% stakes in a portfolio of two wind farms and a solar plant totalling 588MW in the US to Dutch pension fund PGGM Infrastructure Fund.

The projects are the 200MW Red Pine and 154MW Rock Falls wind farms in Minnesota and Oklahoma, respectively, and the 234MW Switch Station 1&2 solar plant in Nevada.

25 Apr 2017 Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval and customary conditions precedent, EDF said. No details of the transaction's price were disclosed.

EDF will remain involved in the projects as a co-owner providing management and operations and maintenance services.

EDF Renewables executive vice president of strategy Raphael Declercq said: “This portfolio of wind and solar projects provides an attractive investment opportunity in the US renewable energy sector, well suited for a large pension fund.

“We are pleased to forge a new business relationship with PGGM and expect to follow with another transaction.”

PGGM head of infrastructure Erik van de Brake said: “This transaction enables PGGM to work closely with EDF Renewables, known for its great expertise in developing and operating renewable energy projects.”

Image: Red Pine wind farm (EDF)