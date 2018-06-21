Mainstream on the rise in Chile
First of 50 Senvion 3.4MW turbines installed at 170MW Sarco project
Mainstream Renewable Power has installed first of 50 turbines at the 170MW Sarco wind farm in northern Chile.
The Aela Energia-owned project, developed and built by Mainstream, will feature 3.4MW Senvion hardware with 149-metre hub height.
The components were transported 160km from the Port of Las Losas to the project site in Chile's Atacama region.
Mainstream Renewable Power project manager Alejandro Espinoza said: “The lifting of the first turbine marks a significant milestone for the wind farm.
"Transporting, unloading and installing the turbines presents a significant challenge given the weight and dimensions of the different components that make up the wind turbine.”
