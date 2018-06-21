Mainstream on the rise in Chile

Mainstream Renewable Power has installed first of 50 turbines at the 170MW Sarco wind farm in northern Chile.

The Aela Energia-owned project, developed and built by Mainstream, will feature 3.4MW Senvion hardware with 149-metre hub height.

The components were transported 160km from the Port of Las Losas to the project site in Chile's Atacama region.

Mainstream Renewable Power project manager Alejandro Espinoza said: “The lifting of the first turbine marks a significant milestone for the wind farm.

"Transporting, unloading and installing the turbines presents a significant challenge given the weight and dimensions of the different components that make up the wind turbine.”

Image: Senvion