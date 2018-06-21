Enel flush for Zambia solar 

Enel Group and Zambia’s Industrial Development Corp have secured financing of $34m for the construction of the 34MW Ngonye solar plant in the African country.

The International Financing Corp (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank, will provide $10m, a further $12m will come from the IFC-Canada Climate Change Program and $11.75m from the European Investment Bank.

11 Feb 2016 Ngonye will be Enel’s first power plant in Zambia and is located in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone in the south of the country.

Enel will invest $40m in the project, which is expected to generate about 70 gigawatt-hours a year of electricity that will be sold to Zambia’s state-owned utility ZESCO under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Enel Green Power will own 80% of Ngonye, with Industrial Development Corp owning the remaining 20%.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The signing of this financing agreement marks an important step toward the start of an operational presence of Enel in Zambia, helping us establish a stronger foothold in the country.”

