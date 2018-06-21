Articles Filter

Nacelle first at Horns Rev 3

Turbines at Vattenfall's 406MW project to feature new logo

Nacelle first at Horns Rev 3 image 21/06/2018

The first turbine nacelle for Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm has arrived at the project's pre-assembly area at Esbjerg harbour in Denmark, bearing the Swedish company's new logo.

The nacelle is for one of the 49 MHI Vestas V164 8MW machines that will feature at the project off the Denmark coast.

Installation will start in about four weeks, Vattenfall said.

Horns Rev 3 project director Martin Zappe said: “We are proud that Horns Rev 3 will be the first offshore wind farm to feature the new logo.”

Image: Vattenfall

