Germans pilot kite runner

SkySails Power is partnering with utilities EnBW and EWE Offshore Service & Solutions, as well as Leibniz University Hannover, to develop and test an automated kite wind energy system.

The SkyPower100 project funded by Germany’s Federal Energy Ministry aims at testing a kite system with a 100kW nominal capacity by 2020.

21 Sep 2015 The system is slated to work autonomously and start, land and stow the kite by itself.

A pilot programme lasting several months aims to gain insight into scaling high-altitude wind power technology up to the MW class onshore.

The partners also aim to improve the efficiency and reliability of the technology for future offshore use.

Flying systems can harness renewable energy in higher air layers where stronger and more stable wind speeds prevail, they added.

SkySails Power is coordinating the project and is responsible for the development, production, installation and testing of the pilot system.

EWE Offshore Service & Solution is responsible for the site search, project planning, approval, development and foundation, as well as for the grid connection of the demo.

EnBW is investigating the potential for high-altitude wind in the target markets and the respective approval of the project.

The Institute of Propulsion Systems and Power Electronics of the Leibniz University Hannover is responsible for the design and the investigation of the powertrain.

