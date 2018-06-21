Grid joy for TenneT in Germany

Transmission system operator TenneT has received planning permission to start construction of its Wilhelmshaven-Conneforde 380kV extra high voltage line in Lower Saxony, Germany.

The line, which has a total length of roughly 30km, is intended to transport electricity originating primarily from renewable sources supplied to the Fedderwarden substation to the Conneforde grid node in the Ammerland district.

TenneT chief executive Lex Hartman said: "The decision is another important milestone for the future security of supply in Lower Saxony.

"The line ensures the connection of electricity from the windy coastal regions of Lower Saxony and its transport in the direction of the high-consumption areas in the south of the country."

Lower Saxony Energy Minister Olaf Lies said: "The new Wilhelmshaven-Conneforde line is a sustainable investment in the future and a further important plan for the energy transition in Lower Saxony."

