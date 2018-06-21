Spaniards buy hydro buddy

Articles Filter

Spanish wind and solar developer Global Energy Services has acquired compatriot hydropower engineering outfit Hidropovectos.

The acquisition, effective from June 19, consolidates GES' offering in its main markets of Spain, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and the EMEA region, the company said.

GES business development director Sergio Perez Zurita said: "The takeover of Hidroproyectos fits the GES business strategy, adding a new renewable business line to the company’s portfolio.

"This is a big opportunity for both organisations, as Hidroproyectos and GES teams are complementary in many aspects and can take advantage of the synergies to keep on growing together."

