NEC inspires Eneco JV

NEC Energy Solutions has commissioned a 48MW energy storage system in Germany for Eneco and Mitsubishi Corp joint venture EnspireME, which is says is the largest such battery facility in Europe.

The project, which comprises about 10,000 lithium-ion batteries, is located in Jardelund. It will provide reactive power to stabilise the transmission grid, NEC said.

06 Apr 2017 Stored electricity will be sold to the German market through weekly auctions, the company said.

The JV will also look into the possibility of connecting the batteries to local wind farms.

NEC provided turnkey engineering, procurement and construction services for the project, including its GSS grid storage system and Aeros control software.

Eneco Generation and Storage director Hugo Buis said: “We have been very impressed with the NEC team who have worked tirelessly to get this project up and running in about eight months to the point of operations.”

Image: NEC Energy Solutions