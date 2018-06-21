Zephir wins seal of approval

Zephir Lidar's ground-based vertical profiling wind sensor technology has been fully classified by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The UK company's lidar system has satisfied all the conditions for the IEC 61400-12-1: 2017 Ed. 2 standard following testing by DNV GL, managing director Ian Locker said.

The IEC standard involves assessment of device accuracy in the context of environmental conditions experienced from two separate test sites.

Locker said: “This really is a significant step for lidar technology and our industry as a whole.

"Consultants, developers and turbine manufacturers within the wind sector can take further confidence in the technology’s absolute ability to measure across a range of environmental conditions."

Image: Zephir Lidar