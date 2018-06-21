Articles Filter

Withernick 2 signs NatPow support

Owner's engineer contract for 8.2MW subsidy-free project in England

Developer Energiekontor has selected Natural Power as owner's engineer during construction of the subsidy-free 8.2MW Withernick 2 wind farm in the East Riding of Yorkshire in England.

Energiekontor achieved financial close on the project at the end of May after signing a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with an unnamed consumer goods company.

Natural Power will provide owner’s engineer and project management services during the construction, turbine installation and electrical commissioning phases of the project.

Additional services include principal designer and CDM 2015 auditing services to support the developer and ensure adherence with health and safety regulations during the balance of plant and turbine supply contract works.

Cheetham Hill Construction started balance of plant building work on site this month.

The project will feature four Senvion MM92 turbines and is slated for commissioning in early 2019.

