Elisa finds Spanish home

Esteyco 5MW ‘self installing’ turbine arrives at Gran Canaria test site 

Spanish developer Esteyco's 5MW Elisa ‘self installing’ offshore wind prototype has arrived at its test site off Gran Canaria.

The €3.6m EU-backed demo project features a telescopic concrete tower and a concrete float and sink gravity-based foundation.

It was assembled onshore at the port of Arinaga before being towed to the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) test site.

Elisa features Adwen-made hardware.

Image: PLOCAN

