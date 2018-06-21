Loch Ness set for hydro monster

Plans for a new 400MW pumped hydro scheme east of Loch Ness are set to be unveiled next week by Scottish developer Intelligent Land Investments.

The so-called Red John scheme will see water pumped between Loch Ness and a newly created upper headpond, which will use the natural topography between Loch Duntelchaig, Loch Ashie and Loch na Curra and Lochan an Eoin Ruadha.

The developer anticipates construction will create between 200 and 300 jobs and, once complete, Red John would be able to provide 2.4 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity for the grid over a six-hour period.

Intelligent Land Investments chief executive Mark Wilson said: “As well as dramatically improving our energy security, this transformational proposal is a fantastic opportunity for the community to benefit from the energy transition while helping turbo-charge Scotland’s decarbonisation efforts.”

The plans, going on display at Dores Community Hall on 27 and 28 June, would create a 100-metre underground power cavern with a pipe of 2650 metres, added the developer.

Image: ILI