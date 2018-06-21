Muirhall savours Drumcross delight

Muirhall Energy have received planning consent for the 30MW Drumcross energy storage project in Scotland.

The project, which will be located near Bathgate in central Scotland, will comprise up to 16 containers.

It is expected to be operational in late 2019, as reported in the latest issue of the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

Muirhall senior development manager Alastair Yule said: “Muirhall are delighted to have received consent for our Drumcross project.

“With exciting changes afoot in the energy system, we are confident that projects such as Drumcross will have a big part to play in transitioning the UK to a low carbon economy.”

Image: site of Drumcross project (Muirhall Project)