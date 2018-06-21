French fill Kenya wind coffers

The French Development Agency (AFD) has signed a direct financing agreement with Kenyan energy company KenGen to part-fund the 80MW Meru wind farm in the African country.

AFD is providing a soft loan of €60m for the project.

The same amount is being provided by German state-owned financial institution KfW.

The agreement was signed in the Kenyan Treasury building by AFD chief executive Rioux Remy and KenGen managing director Rebecca Miano.

