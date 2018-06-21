Invis banks 35MW Galway gem
German bank NordLB to provide €58 in debt funding for 11-turbine site
Developer Invis Energy has reached financial close on an under-construction 35MW wind farm in the west of Ireland, understood to be the Knockalough project in County Galway.
German bank NordLB is providing €58m of senior debt funding alongside equity cash put up by London-based Asper Investment Management, a partner in Invis along with Irish company Craydel Group.
Law firm A&L Goodbody and Ionic Consulting advised on legal and technical aspects of the transaction, respectively.
The wind farm will feature 11 Siemens Gamesa 3.2MW turbines, as first revealed by subscriber-only reNEWS, and is expected online this year.
NordLB has meanwhile been mandated to work on financing for a 43MW Invis project in County Mayo.
Image: Invis Energy