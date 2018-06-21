Walney crew helps rescue effort

A wind farm support vessel on duty at the Walney offshore project helped in the rescue of two sailors from a capsized trimaran off Walney Island today.

The support vessel is believed to be Mainprize Offshore's Fairline Surveyor, according to a HM Coastguard video.

12 Apr 2017 HM Coastguard said the trimaran made a distress call ay 9.50am this morning when it started taking on water.

HM Coastguard Holyhead issued a call to vessels in the area to assist, with the support vessel responding and removing the two sailors from the sea.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, alongside the Barrow lifeboat and the Walney Island coastguard rescue team.

The two men were then winched onto the helicopter and taken to shore.

Helicopter winchman Steve Thomas said: “The wind farm support vessel crew did an incredible job to rescue the two men and make them comfortable as we arrived.

“They were very professional and also assisted us with the hi-line winch which saved valuable time in getting these two men safely to shore.”

