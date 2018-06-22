NY maps 1.5GW storage path

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has unveiled an energy storage roadmap to guide the US state to a 1.5GW target by 2025.

The plan offers recommendations on how storage can provide value to consumers, meet grid demands and accelerate deployment.

Related Stories They include $350m to speed up development in the state, regulatory changes to utility rates to reflect benefits of energy storage and adding incentives to the New York State Energy Research and Development's (NYSERDA's) NY-Sun programme for solar plus storage projects.

Other recommendations focused on ways to deal with permitting and siting issues and cut indirect costs, as well as modifications to the wholesale market rules to better enable the inclusion of storage.

The roadmap was put together by NYSERDA and the New York Power Authority and included inputs from stakeholders.

It said that energy storage could generate up to 30,000 new jobs and provide $2bn in consumer benefits.

In addition, the NY Green Bank will look to invest at least $200m in storage-related projects.

The bank has released a request for information to solicit interest from devlopers.

Cuomo said: “Clean energy is the future of our planet, and New York will continue to lead the nation in this technology to fight climate change and conserve resources for generations to come.

“This roadmap is the next step to not only grow our clean energy economy and create jobs, but to improve the resiliency of the grid to keep our power running in the face of extreme weather and other emergency situations.”

Image: NY Governor's office