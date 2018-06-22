Safety suits Orsted at Hornsea 1 

Orsted has contracted UK outfit Survitec to provide safety suits during helicopter flights to and from the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

Survitec said the Gen 2 Wind Tri suit is specially designed for the renewables market and is “waterproof, breathable (and) flame retardant”.

20 Apr 2018 It added that the suit is approved to the Marine Equipment Directive and European Transmission System Operators and the Personal Protective Equipment standards.

Survitec global key account manager Ross Johnston said: “Survitec has recently developed an array of products that have been specifically designed for the renewable energy sector.

“It is an honour, and ringing endorsement, to have been selected by the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, Orsted, to support the significant Hornsea 1 project.”

Image: Orsted