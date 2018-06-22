Articles Filter

Safety suits Orsted at Hornsea 1 

Survitec protective gear to be worn on flights to and from 1.2GW project

Safety suits Orsted at Hornsea 1  image 22/06/2018

Orsted has contracted UK outfit Survitec to provide safety suits during helicopter flights to and from the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England. 

Survitec said the Gen 2 Wind Tri suit is specially designed for the renewables market and is “waterproof, breathable (and) flame retardant”.   

Related Stories

It added that the suit is approved to the Marine Equipment Directive and European Transmission System Operators and the Personal Protective Equipment standards.

Survitec global key account manager Ross Johnston said: “Survitec has recently developed an array of products that have been specifically designed for the renewable energy sector.

“It is an honour, and ringing endorsement, to have been selected by the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, Orsted, to support the significant Hornsea 1 project.”

Image: Orsted

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.