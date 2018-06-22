Acciona nears finish line in Oz

Acciona has started commissioning the 44 Nordex AW125/3000 turbines at the 132MW Mount Gellibrand wind farm in the Australian state of Victoria.

The Spanish company said it expects 66MW to be online in July and the project to be fully operational in August.

The 3MW machines have 87.5-metre hub heights and rotor diameters of 125 metres, Acciona added.

Acciona Energy Australia managing director Brett Wickham said: “This project represents a significant investment in the state and in the Australian renewables sector. We are immensely proud to see energy production starting.

“We are also grateful to the local community for their support over the past year, and to all the employees and local contractors for their hard work and dedication in reaching this milestone.”

