Vineyard hits environmental hurdle

The developers of the 800MW Vineyard Wind offshore project have been asked to submit a supplemental draft environmental impact report by the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office (MEPA).

MEPA said that the draft environmental impact report (EIR), which was submitted in May, was “inadequate”.

23 May 2018 It added that the supplemental draft should include further measures the developers, a partnership of Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, plan to take to reduce the environmental impact of the project.

Vineyard Wind chief development officer Erich Stephens said: “We welcome the extended project review the supplemental draft EIR offers because it presents another opportunity for substantive, constructive conversations about the project.

“We encourage any interested party to share their insights, concerns and thinking so that when comments are submitted prior to the final EIR, they are robust and informed.”

He added that the request will allow the developers to incorporate additional input that had been planned for the final report later in the year.