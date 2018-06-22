ABB bolsters Asian grid
Swiss supplying control technology to help deliver PV power in India
ABB is to supply control technology for a digital substation in Maharashtra state, India, designed to transmit energy from the area's solar plants.
The substation, which will be operated by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, will be a "key component" of next-generation grids in India, said ABB.
The Swiss outfit will supply protection and control equipment, a MicroSCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system and process bus, which enables interoperable communication between vendors through Ethernet cables instead of copper wires.
ABB has recently also commissioned a 110kV digital substation located in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Image: ABB