ABB bolsters Asian grid

ABB is to supply control technology for a digital substation in Maharashtra state, India, designed to transmit energy from the area's solar plants.

The substation, which will be operated by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, will be a "key component" of next-generation grids in India, said ABB.

18 Apr 2016 The Swiss outfit will supply protection and control equipment, a MicroSCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system and process bus, which enables interoperable communication between vendors through Ethernet cables instead of copper wires.

ABB has recently also commissioned a 110kV digital substation located in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

