Big guns target India offshore

Major players in the offshore wind market are eyeing India's first 1GW offshore wind farm, according to a list of interested parties released by the National Institute of Wind Energy.

The list covers companies that responded to an April call for expressions of interest to develop a project off the coast of the state of Gujarat.

Companies interested include Orsted, Van Oord, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Senvion, Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas, GE, PNE, WPD, Eon, DEME Group, Northland Power, Macquarie, Heerema, Mainstream Renewable Power, Innogy, Shell, Saipem and Equinor.

Local companies including Suzlon, Mytrah Energy and Inox Wind are also on the list.

Image: reNEWS