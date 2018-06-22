Northland, Orsted win in Taiwan

Taiwan has awarded Orsted and a Northland Power-led consortium a total of 1664MW of offshore wind capacity it is latest auction.

Orsted secured 920MW taking its total Changhua pipeline to 1.82GW.

Orsted made a similar bid for an additional 337.1MW of grid capacity to the 294.8MW it secured for Changhua Southwest in April’s feed-in tariff auction.

The Northland-led consortium won a total 744MW in the latest auction.

It bid NT$2225/MWh for a further 232MW capacity for Hai Long 2, which was awarded 300MW in April.

The consortium also bid NT$2501/MWh for the 512MW Hai Long 3, taking total capacity won to 1044MW.

Orsted was awarded the maximum 900MW grid allocation capacity in April’s feed-in tariff auction.

The company must now obtain the establishment permit and secure the feed-in tariff by signing a power purchase agreement with Taipower.

Subject to Orsted obtaining relevant permits and taking a final investment decision in 2023, the projects are to be built in 2025.

“The outcome of the auction proves once again that when governments commit to ambitious buildout targets and create stable, transparent and good framework conditions, the offshore wind industry will deliver,” said Orsted Wind Power chief executive Martin Neubert.

Image: Orsted