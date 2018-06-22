Articles Filter

Israelis hedge PV bets in Spain

Financial swap deal covers 80% of output from 300MW Talasol solar farm 

Israeli outfit Ellomay Capital has agreed a financial power swap deal with an unnamed global energy company covering 80% of the output from the 300MW Talasol solar plant in Spain.

The 10-year deal hedges Ellomay against fluctuating electricity prices in the open market, where power from the project will be sold. 

Financial close for Talasol is expected before the end of the year, with commercial operation expected in the first half of 2020, the company said.

The project, which will be located in the municipality of Talaván in Cáceres, is expected to produce approximately 580 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year. 

