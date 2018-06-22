EDF celebrates UK one-two

Energy giant EDF is celebrating a UK double after cutting the ribbon on two renewables projects this week.

The company's chairman and chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy was present for the official opening of both the 41.5MW Blyth offshore wind farm off the Northumberland coast and the 49MW West Burton B battery storage facility.

The Blyth project (pictured) features five MHI Vestas V164-8.0MW turbines optimised to 8.3MW.

The West Burton B facility will operate within the new frequency control system to be deployed across the UK to improve national grid stability.

Levy said: "These two innovative projects demonstrate our expertise in renewable energies and electricity storage. They contribute greatly to decarbonisation of the energy mix in the UK, our second largest market after France."

Image: EDF