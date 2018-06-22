Windar to stand tall in Russia

Spanish manufacturer Windar Renovables is opening a new factory in Russia for the production of onshore wind towers for the local market.

The facility, which will be located in Rostov in the south-west of the country, will feature a workshop and warehouse of 15,000 and 60,000 square metres respectively.

Windar expects demand to require the hiring of 200 workers fand has teamed up with local outfits Severstal, a mining and steel company, and RusNano, an investment fund, to run the factory.

The manufacturing centre will be the company's fourth outside of Spain, where it manages seven factories.

Windar president Orlando Alonso said: "After having established manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Brazil and India, we are now entering a region where strong momentum is expected and where we want to help our clients to grow by offering them the best solutions with Windar's guarantee "

Image: sxc