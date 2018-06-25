Nordex nails Brazilian prize

Nordex is to supply turbines totalling 123MW for the Fortim wind farm in Brazil under development by local utility Furnas.

The order comprises 41 AW125/3000 machines, with installation scheduled for the start of 2019.

The contract also includes a five-year service deal.

Fortim will be located in the state of Ceara in north-eastern Brazil.

Furnas is a subsidiary of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras.

