Nordex nails Brazilian prize

Order secured for AW125/3000 machines totalling 123MW  

Nordex nails Brazilian prize image 25/06/2018

Nordex is to supply turbines totalling 123MW for the Fortim wind farm in Brazil under development by local utility Furnas.

The order comprises 41 AW125/3000 machines, with installation scheduled for the start of 2019.

Nordex will manufacture the turbines at its facilities in Brazil.

The contract also includes a five-year service deal. 

Fortim will be located in the state of Ceara in north-eastern Brazil. 

Furnas is a subsidiary of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras.

