Goldwind breaks ground in Oz

Goldwind Australia has started construction of the 530MW Stockyard Hill wind farm in the Australian state of Victoria.

The project, which is located approximately 35km west of Ballarat, will comprise 149 of Goldwind's 3S turbines.

The other lenders are National Australia Bank, ABN Amro, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Mizuho Bank, Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Westpac Banking Corp.

Financial close was reached on 28 March.

The Herbert Smith Freehills finance team was led by partner Gerard Pike, who was supported by partner Alison Dodd, senior associates Nadine Kilpatrick and Caroline Rowe and solicitors Matthew Selth, Anna Lam and Olivia Mitchell.

Pike said, “The commencement of construction of the Stockyard Hill wind farm marks a significant moment in Australian renewables and we have been impressed at the close cooperation between Goldwind Australia and the syndicate of financiers, led by National Australia Bank, to reach this milestone.”

Image: Goldwind