Global Maritime crowns US chief

Global Maritime has appointed Eric Frank to oversee its US operations based out of Houston, Texas, with the aim of boosting company growth in North America

Frank (pictured), who will also be responsible for the company’s dynamic positioning services in the US, has 27 years’ offshore and onshore experience.

Related Stories Dynamic duo deliver fleet reboot

21 May 2018

Global Maritime forges Taiwan ties

08 Sep 2017 He was previously technical manager for special projects in the Western Hemisphere at deepwater drilling contractor Seadrill.

Global Maritime chief executive Egil Kvannli said: “Eric’s decades of industry experience, in particular in the drilling sector, will be of great benefit to Global Maritime as we look to widen our product portfolio and expand our US operations.

“We look forward to Eric replicating his 100% track record in delivering projects on budget, on schedule and with zero injuries with Global Maritime’s customers and prospects.”

Frank said: “When the opportunity to join Global Maritime came up, the decision was an easy one. I see enormous potential for the company and our dynamic positioning, marine warranty, and mission critical systems will prove crucial to US companies as they look for that extra competitive edge.”

Image: Global Maritime