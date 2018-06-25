Articles Filter

GMS lends hand offshore

Jack-up set for eight-month charter at undisclosed wind farm

Gulf Marine Services has secured a contract to deploy a jack-up to support construction at an undisclosed offshore wind farm in Europe.

The company will send an unnamed vessel to the project for an eight-month charter, starting at the end of quarter three this year.

The wind farm is being developed by an "international energy company".

GMS is currently supporting construction with two jack-ups at Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1, which is due online in 2020.

“We look forward to deploying a third (vessel) onto the new charter, with our ability to transfer from oil and gas operations to wind farm development testament to our vessel flexibility and operational experience in both sectors,” said chief executive Duncan Anderson.

