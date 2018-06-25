Swedes tip hats to DC trial

Swedish technology company SCiBreak has completed the successful testing of a DC circuit breaker module prototype, which could be used in the future development of offshore transmission grids.

The test was run over a three-day period earlier this month at the KEMA laboratories of DNV GL in Arnhem, in the Netherlands (pictured).

SCiBreak carried out the work as part of the EU-backed Promotion project, which is seeking to address challenges to the development of a cost-effective and reliable meshed HVDC grid.

“The current tests by SCiBreak verify the functioning of a novel technology concept and constitute a major milestone for the project,” said the company.

Image: SCiBreak