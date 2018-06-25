MHI Vestas keeps turbines fit

MHI Vestas has placed an order with Gram & Juhl for 193 turbine condition monitoring systems to be installed on V164 machines.

Gram & Juhl chief executive Axel Juhl said: “It is with great pride we announce that Gram & Juhl once again has been chosen as a preferred partner by an OEM. It demonstrates the confidence the customers have in our technology and our company.”

16 Mar 2018 The company said it has been supplying its TCM system to Siemens Gamesa for more than 20 years, and, with the MHI Vestas order, will cover more than 90% of the offshore wind market.

“The contract for the 193 systems is only the beginning of what i believe will become a superb cooperation between Gram & Juhl and MHI Vestas,” Juhl added.

Image: MHI Vestas