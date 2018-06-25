Danes to deliver Norwegian wind

Vestas has secured an order for turbines totalling 50MW from Falck Renewables for the Hennoy wind farm in Norway.

The deal covers supply, installation and commissioning of 12 V136-4.2MW machines for the project, which is located at Svelgen in the west of the country.

It also includes customised towers as well as a 15-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Delivery and commissioning is expected to start in the third quarter of 2019, Vestas said.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “By introducing V136-4.2MW turbine to the Norwegian market and using site specific towers, the Svelgen project achieves very competitive levelised cost of energy under extremely challenging climatic conditions and high wind speeds.”

