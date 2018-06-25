Scots tidal packs for Canada

Scottish tidal developer Sustainable Marine Energy is preparing to ship its Plat-I floating platform to Canada after completing testing at the Connel Sound off Oban.

As first reported exclusively by subscription-only newsletter reNEWS in March, SME is to deploy the device in Nova Scotia as part of an expected array project at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy.

Schottel subsidiary Black Rock Tidal Power has applied to the Nova Scotia Department of Energy for permission to install the platform at Grand Passage for a minimum trial period of three months.

It is expected the trimaran platform will be kitted out with six turbines with four-metre rotors to form a 420kW device.

SME director Jason Hayman said: “Plat-I is graduating from Scotland to Canada, which is an important start to the export story for the Scottish marine energy industry.

“It also represents a change of gear for Sustainable Marine Energy, we started as an R&D company and are rapidly changing into a project delivery company based in Scotland.”

Image: Plat-I floating tidal platform (SME)