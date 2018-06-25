Gardline maps offshore Empire

Gardline is conducting geophysical surveys at the site of Equinor’s up to 1GW Empire Wind offshore project off the US east coast.

Alpine Ocean Seismic Survey contracted Gardline to carry out the work, which is being performed by the latter's RV Ocean Researcher vessel.

24 Oct 2017 The job started this month and is expected to last until August. It includes high-resolution geophysical and shallow geotechnical surveys, as well as benthic sampling.

Alpine’s vessel RV Shearwater surveyed the first of three proposed export cable routes earlier this year, Gardline said.

The results of the surveys will be used to produce a construction and operations plan to provide information on seabed characteristics and archaeology for project design and permitting assessments, the company said.

Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, has the lease to develop the wind farm at a site approximately 32km south of Long Island, New York.

