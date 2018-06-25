Oz tidal primed for trial

Australian tidal developer Mako is to test a demonstration turbine for six months off Gladstone in Queensland.

The tidal turbine is expected to be installed at Gladstone Ports Corporation's (GPC) Barney Point Terminal by the year-end.

“By using existing structures at GPC’s wharves, similar to those found around the world, Mako tidal turbines can be installed cost-effectively and in much shorter timeframes than if floating or seabed mounting systems were used,” said Mako chief executive Douglas Hunt.

GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan added: “GPC has long recognised the potential to extract energy from the tides in Gladstone and we are pleased to now be able to investigate this further as we continue on our pathway to a sustainable future.”

Image: Mako tidal turbine (Mako)