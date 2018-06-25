Vestas on European triple time

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 14MW to repower a community-owned wind farm developed by Rakower Burgerwindpark in eastern Germany.

The deal comprises four V117-3.45MW machines that will replace four V66-1.65MW units. Capacity at the project in Rakow will be more than doubled with annual energy production tripling because of the more efficient hardware, the Danish company said.

The order covers supply and commissioning, which will start in the fourth quarter of this year.

It also includes a full-scope service agreement for 20 years, as well as a VestasOnline Compact Scada solution.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “The quick transition from auction results to order intake for this project was only possible due to a close collaboration between Rakower Burgerwindpark and Vestas, which shows our ability to help customers win in very competitive auction environments.”

Meanwhile, Vindkraft Group has placed two turbine orders with Vestas for the Overyanivska and Novotroitske 2 projects with a combined capacity of 97MW.

The deal comprises supply, installation and commissioning of 27 V136-3.6MW turbines.

The projects will be located in Novotroitsk and Henichesk provinces of the Kherson region, Ukraine.

De Baar said: “With the two new orders we continue to build on our valued cooperation with Vindkraft as well as on our position as one of the market leaders in Ukraine, and it supports our strategy to strengthen our footprint in this important emerging market.”

Image: Vestas