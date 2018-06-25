Scottish recruiter goes Dutch

Scottish renewables recruitment company Cathcart Energy is opening an office at Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The new base will be the company's third office on mainland Europe, with other offices open in Germany and Sweden.

“The port of Rotterdam, which is one of Europe’s largest harbours, plays a major role in the Netherlands’ offshore energy success. It is a key location for building wind turbines and a hub for renewable energy companies,” the company said.

Cathcart Energy is subsidiary of Edinburgh-IT recruitment specialists Cathcart Associates.

Cathcart Associates managing director Gordon Kaye (pictured) said: “Even though the windmill industry has been around in the Netherlands for over 500 years, we felt it was the right time to expand into the Netherlands due to the buoyance of the renewable energy market there, in particular wind energy.”

Image: Cathcart Associates