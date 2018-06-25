Norfolk twins seek local heroes

Vattenfall has invited local companies to register an interest in working on the 1.8GW Norfolk Vanguard and 1.8GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farms off the coast of eastern England.

In particular, the Swedish developer is looking for companies that could install onshore electrical infrastructure.

Related Stories Nacelle first at Horns Rev 3

21 Jun 2018

Fred Olsen on Lillgrund duty

06 Dec 2017 Vattenfall procurement manager for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas Rob Lilly said: “If we get permission to build our wind farms we are looking at massive investment into Norfolk.

“In our experience, businesses that move first have the advantage and our request for information is designed to give local firms the edge when construction contracts start being let, potentially as early as 2020.”

He added that Vattenfall has already spoken to several local companies and is aware of the potential in the Norfolk region of East Anglia.

Companies interested in working on the two wind farms can sign up via the project website.

Vanguard is due for a consent determination in the UK next year while Boreas is on track for a 2020 planning decision.

Image: Vattenfall