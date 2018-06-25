CMS scores 255MW US double

Subsidiaries of CMS Energy are to buy two wind farms in the US with a combined capacity of 255MW.

Consumers Energy has entered into an agreement to own, construct and operate the up to 150MW Gratiot Farms project being developed by Tradewind Energy in Michigan, while CMS Enterprises is to buy the 105MW Northwest Ohio facility under construction by subsidiaries of Starwood Energy Group Global.

04 Jan 2018 Gratiot is located in North Shade and New Haven townships in Gratiot County and will comprise up to 75 turbines.

Under the terms of the deal, Tradewind Energy will continue to carry out studies, secure permits, acquire real estate and perform other functions needed to take the project to construction.

The purchase requires approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Consumers Energy expects to gain ownership in May 2019 and will be responsible for constructing and operating the project, which is scheduled to come online in late 2020.

CMS Enterprises will acquire the Northwest Ohio wind farm when it is near completion. It will finish off and own and operate the project.

Construction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2018, when electricity will be supplied to General Motors under a 15-year agreement.

CMS Energy president and chief executive Patti Poppe said: “CMS Energy is committed to our triple bottom line of people, planet and prosperity, and we are excited to support all three by increasing the renewable energy we supply using wind power.

“We are showing it is possible to provide affordable world-class products and service to customers while being responsible corporate citizens.”

