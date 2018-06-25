Corpower passes EMEC test

Orkney’s European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has issued a performance statement following dry testing of Corpower’s half-scale C3 wave prototype in Stockholm.

The dry testing of Corpower’s power take-off (PTO) took place on the purpose-built Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) test rig as part of the Hi-Drive project funded by Wave Energy Scotland.

The performance statement covers both the PTO and HIL rig performance.

The C3 was later deployed in January at EMEC’s scale test site at Scapa Flow in Orkney.

Corpower intend to wrap up the C3 tests this summer and will incorporate the learning from the wet tests into the development of its next generation wave device.

Chief executive Patrik Möller said: “We are delighted with the results of the C3 dry test campaign and model calibration.

“We are confident that our full scale wave energy converter will deliver five times more energy per ton and three times more energy per force compared to current devices.”

Image: C3 wave device (Corpower)