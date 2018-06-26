Japan joy for Vestas

Vestas is to deliver turbines totalling 47MW to an unnamed client and wind farm in Japan.

The order comprises supply and installation of 13 V117-3.4MW machines optimised to 3.6MW, as well as a service agreement.

19 Mar 2018 Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Japan’s energy market has undergone significant changes over the past few years, and wind is becoming a much more important energy source.

“With Vestas’ experience in the market, and our expertise in developing customised solutions to fit customer needs, I look forward to being a big part of the further development of Japan’s renewable energy market.”

Vestas said the project and client were not disclosed at the customer’s request.

The Danish manufacturer installed its first turbines in Japan in 1995 and now has hardware totalling 532MW operating in the country.

Image: Vestas