Hyundai drives Wartsila storage

Companies partnering to use electric vehicle batteries in energy market  

Hyundai drives Wartsila storage image 26/06/2018

Hyundai Motor Group is partnering with Finnish outfit Wartsila on energy storage with the aim of utilising second-life electric vehicle batteries.

The companies plan to combine combine Hyundai’s electric vehicle technology with the Finn's energy business, while Wartsila subsidiary Greensmith Energy will provide storage technology and software.

They are targeting both utility-scale and commercial projects suitable for second-life electric batteries. 

Hyundai Motor Group chief innovation officer Youngcho Chi said: “Energy storage is the logical next step in the after-market use of (electric vehicle) batteries.

“By repurposing resource-intensive products like (electric vehicle) batteries, we eliminate disposal costs and extend the value of the R&D investment that goes into manufacturing the technology.”

Wartsila Energy Solutions president Javier Cavada said: “Our strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Group represents the lifecycle vision Wartsila strives to deliver to our customers and partners around the world. 

“Incorporating second-life (electric vehicle) batteries into our energy and integration business underscores our deep commitment to building sustainable societies with smart technologies.”

Image: Wartsila

