Berlin opens 670MW onshore sale

German grid regulator BNetzA has launched the country's third onshore wind auction of 2018, setting a maximum bid price of €63 per megawatt-hour for the 670MW of capacity on offer.

The 670MW is less than the 700MW originally planned, because 89MW of prototype turbines installed last year have been deducted from this year’s total auction volume.

01 Jun 2018 The bidding deadline for the new sale is 1 August, with the results usually announced about two weeks later.

All bidders must hold a permit under Germany’s Pollution Control Act and need to have been registered with BNetzA by 11 July.

In May, in the second onshore sale this year, BNetzA awarded 604MW of grid capacity to 111 successful bidders.

The average price was €57.30/MWh, higher than the €47.30/MWh in the first round that took place in early 2018.

However, the 670MW tender was undersubscribed, the first time this has happened since the country started onshore wind auctions last year.

Image: Pixabay