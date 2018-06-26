Articles Filter

Mexico mulls geo boost

Government considering price support mechanism for sector

Mexico mulls geo boost image 26/06/2018

Mexico is considering the introduction next year of a dedicated price support mechanism for geothermal energy outside its technology-neutral auctions dominated by wind and solar.

Mexican energy ministry SENER’s European representative Nelson Mojarro said it has a “strong preference” for the development of projects outside the “huge concentration” of renewables in the south-east region of Istmo de Tehuantepec.

“We understand it is more challenging for certain technologies and we are considering whether there needs to be another auction for other technologies specifically to boost geothermal,” he added.

The fourth Mexican renewables auction process is currently underway with both the sealed bids and results due in November.

Around 2GW of capacity is due to be awarded price support by way of clean energy certificates, said Mojarro.

A further auction is due to take place in 2019, he added.

