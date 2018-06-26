Engie denies EDPR bid

French energy utility Engie has denied it is preparing a takeover of renewables developer EDP Renovaveis.

The company was reacting to speculation regarding its intentions over shares issued by Madrid-headquartered EDPR, whose parent company is Energias de Portugal

Related Stories French fine tuned in Dubai

14 Jun 2018

RWE ducks Innogy takeover talk

14 Mar 2017 Engie said that "as one of the major European utility companies with worldwide operations, it is constantly assessing investment opportunities".

However, it added: "That said, Engie has not taken any decision in relation to EDPR and currently is not preparing the launching of any takeover bid over shares issued by EDP Renovaveis."

Image: EDPR