Engie denies EDPR bid

French utility 'not launching takeover' of renewables developer

Engie denies EDPR bid image 26/06/2018

French energy utility Engie has denied it is preparing a takeover of renewables developer EDP Renovaveis.

The company was reacting to speculation regarding its intentions over shares issued by Madrid-headquartered EDPR, whose parent company is Energias de Portugal

Engie said that "as one of the major European utility companies with worldwide operations, it is constantly assessing investment opportunities".

However, it added: "That said, Engie has not taken any decision in relation to EDPR and currently is not preparing the launching of any takeover bid over shares issued by EDP Renovaveis."

Image: EDPR

