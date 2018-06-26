Adwen axes German jobs

Adwen is to cut 260 jobs from its German operations, reducing the workforce from 480 currently, primarily because of a lack of new orders.

The company said the reduction is part of a restructuring plan announced by parent company Siemens Gamesa last year, whereby Adwen's focus will be on servicing installed turbines.

Management will start negotiations with the workers' council immediately in order to implement the plans in the “most socially responsible way possible”, the company said.

Adwen managing director Hans-Rolf Huppert said: “The lack of new orders has put Adwen into this difficult situation.

“In conjunction with excess capacities and the increasing cost pressure in the wind industry, the intended changes are inevitable”.

The jobs cuts come on top of the already announced curtailment of blade production at Stade, Adwen added.

Image: Adwen