Orsted raises lifeboat donation

Orsted has pledged £200,000 to UK charity the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to fund running costs of lifeboats at seven of its stations.

The Danish developer first announced a partnership with RNLI in late 2015 to support Barrow, Clacton-on-Sea, Humber, New Brighton, Ramsgate and Wells lifeboat stations over two years.

The new pledge extends the agreement by three years and now also includes the Skegness station.

RNLI said the partnership has so far helped to fund nearly 600 launches and aid 580 people at sea.

Orsted currently has 10 operational offshore wind farms in the UK, with a further four in construction or development. These projects are all located in areas corresponding to the seven RNLI stations

Orsted UK managing director Matthew Wright said: "We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with the RNLI for another three years and help this amazing charity save lives at sea.

"As a company building major offshore wind projects to be the backbone of the UK’s future energy system, we understand the challenges faced by RNLI crews working out at sea, and we want to help these lifeboat stations continue operating safely and efficiently."

"The donation from Orsted has contributed to ensuring that the crew at these seven stations are ready to respond to emergency situations."

