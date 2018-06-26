EEW joins Formosa crew

EEW SPC has been contracted by Jan De Nul Group to fabricate 20 monopile foundations for the 120MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

Production will start at EEW SPC's Rostock facility in Germany in October.

26 Apr 2018 EEW SPC managing director Michael Hof said: “Formosa 1 is our first offshore wind farm in Asia. We are very grateful to Jan De Nul for their renewed confidence towards us and we are fully committed to this contract to contribute to the complete success of the project.”

Jan De Nul Group secured a contract for the design, procurement and installation of foundations at the project in May.

Orsted, Swancor and Macquarie are developing Formosa 1, which will feature 20 Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2019, EEW SPC said.

